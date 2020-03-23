|
Richard L. Garven, Sr.
Lancaster - Richard L. Garven, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years, Donna (Lucci) Garven, and their daughter Cheryl Ann Garven. He is survived by his children, Richard L. Garven, Jr. & fiancée Cindy Cadoret of Templeton; Diane Holfinger & husband David of Sterling; and Kristiann Gour & husband Erik of Clinton; 8 grandchildren: Meghan Garven, Kathryn Garven, US Marine Corp Capt. Matthew Holfinger & wife Christine, Andrew Holfinger, US Coast Guard Ensign Allyson Holfinger, Nicholas Gour, Brandon Gour and Spencer Gour. He leaves his siblings and their spouses, Vivien Garven & Henriette of Hardwick, VT; and Elinor Britt & Ron of Orange; many nieces and nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
Richard, known as Dick to family and friends, was born on August 19, 1938 in Skowhegan, Maine, son of the late John & Violet (Kennison) Garven. Following his education in California, Dick settled in the Clinton area and later moved to Lancaster. Dick held many different positions over his professional career, those to be noted include working as a foreman with Marine Plastics, a milkman with Parker Dairy, head chef and co-owner of The Sandwich Shop in Clinton, Plant Manager for Nortech/Enron in Clinton and USI Chemicals in CT, and finally he was co-owner of Holden Hardware where he specialized in small engine repairs, before retiring. In addition, Dick served his community as a long-time member of the Lancaster Housing Authority, he was a lifetime member (53yrs) of the Clinton Lodge of Elks #1306 and served as a trustee for 20+ years. He was also a lifetime member of the Clinton Turn Verein and an Auxiliary member of the VFW. Every year around Memorial Day you would find Dick in all the local cemeteries placing flags on the graves of his deceased Elk brothers. Dick enjoyed playing pitch and bowling in local leagues. Hunting season always found him in VT where he could partake in one of his favorite sports and visit with family and friends in the area. He enjoyed summers at Old Orchard Beach and travelling to warm Caribbean islands during the cold New England winters. He enjoyed many visits to Myrtle Beach, SC where he was always welcome at the home of his good friends Eddie and Karen Freel. Dick enjoyed the simple things in life like spending time with his family and enjoying the company of a large circle of friends. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and he made the lives of everyone who knew him a little better. We ask that you take a moment to remember Dick and how he touched your life. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dick's name may be made to Autism Resource Central-712 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020