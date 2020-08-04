1/1
Richard Gilpin
1930 - 2020
Richard E. Gilpin

Douglas/NYC - Richard E. Gilpin passed in peace at the age of 89 after a long period of declining health. Richard was born at home in NYC where he resided until 8 years ago when his grandchild and best friend Parker Sardi was born.

Having hailed from NYC he'd be sure you knew it within the first 5 minutes of meeting him. About how his "beach" was the East River and how he'd swim to the Brooklyn Bridge and let the tide take him back to midtown. Of course you would hear about his "15 minutes of fame" of how he "appeared" in the movie The French Connection.

"Richie " found joy and appreciation in the simple things in life. He was an avid reader, jazz enthusiast, and lover of music in general. When he wasn't reading while listening to music you could find him watching the TCM/ classic movie channel. He enjoyed dining out but the result was always the same, "dinner was okay, but I could make it better". Above all, his greatest joy was his cherished family.

Having tended bar in midtown Manhattan for over 60 years Richie could go on for hours (if allowed) telling many a tale. When he was behind the bar he was in his element where he was a sympathetic listener, friend and confessor. He had "regulars" that he'd chat up like long lost friends and to whom he'd never get tired of listening. He was a fixture behind the bar and he would never give away a recipe for his "signature drinks".

Richard leaves his wife of 48 years, Judith (Judy) O'Rourke Gilpin of Douglas, loving father of Elizabeth Sardi and husband Rafael of Northbridge, son Dennis Gilpin and wife Joanne of Tennessee and daughter Darcy Gilpin and Beatrice Harris of NYC; three grandchildren, Brian and wife Sarah, Megan Gilpin from Tennessee, and Parker Sardi, as well as two Great Grandchildren, Levi and Analise Gilpin. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Thomas, Robert and Eugene and is survived by his sister Helen McKeon of NYC, and many new found cousins in Great Britain and Ireland. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services are private and under the direction of the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., No. Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory or condolence, please visit

www.roneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
