Richard Ginsburg Obituary
Dr. Richard Ginsburg MD

Shrewsbury - Dr Richard M. Ginsburg MD, 68, of Shrewsbury formerly of Niskayuna, NY passed away Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 1 pm, in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His sister, Rabbi Eleanor Pearlman, will officiate. Burial will follow in B'nai B'rith Cemetery. In honor of Richard's deep generosity, the family asks that you donate to a . For more information place go to www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
