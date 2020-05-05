|
|
Richard D. Girard Jr. 61
St. Petersburg FL - Richard D. Girard Jr., "Dave" aged 61 passed unexpectedly in his home of St. Petersburg Fl. Sunday April 26, 2020.
Dave was born July 5, 1958 in Worcester MA, graduated from St.Johns High School and later went on to join the Marines. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, hockey, and learning something new every chance he got.
Predeceased by his parents, Richard D. Girard Sr. and Sheila J. Doyle Prisco. He is survived by his three children; Brian, Maura, Jill and former wife Eileen. He also leaves behind two brothers; Daniel and Paul Girard, and two sisters; Kathleen Pignatiello and Janice Davoren, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at a later date, family and friends will be notified.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020