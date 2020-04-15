|
Richard T. Goonan, 81
HOLDEN - Richard Thomas Goonan, 81, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.
Dick was born in Milton, the son of the late James and Nora (Connolly) Goonan. Over the years he lived in Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque NM and Groton before moving to Holden in 2015. He grew up in Norwood where he attended St. Catherine of Siena School. He played various sports and excelled in ice hockey. He graduated from Norwood High School where he was quarterback for his high school football team.
He graduated from Bentley and Suffolk Universities and was a financial manager at Digital Equipment Corporation at several corporate sites in New England, Phoenix and Albuquerque. During the early 1970's at a time when Digital was experiencing major worldwide growth, he was responsible for starting up the Albuquerque computer manufacturing plant and getting it running. He was a member of Digital's Corporate Financial Reporting group in Maynard and Acton and managed consolidation of international accounting until his retirement.
He was an avid golfer and had many lifelong golf friends. They enjoyed golfing trips to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, SC, and played all over New England. He loved following his favorite sports teams, the Red Sox, the Bruins and the Patriots. He also enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in keeping his landscaping immaculately maintained throughout the seasons.
Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 41 years, Julianne, their daughter, Iris Chase and her husband, Micah Chase of Worcester, and by his grandchildren, Milo and Ava. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, James and Robert and survived by their spouses, Sara Ann of Burlington, and Elizabeth of Norwood. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Chilcot and her husband, Fred of West Wareham, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dick's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated and compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center for their wonderful care and guidance.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020