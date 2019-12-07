|
Richard D. Gore, Sr., 76
Worcester/Georgetown,SC - Trooper Richard Donald Gore, Sr., 76, of Georgetown, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.
A Memorial service will be held at Mechanics Hall, Main Street, Worcester, MA on December 16, 2019 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
Loved ones who will cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 33 years, Brigid Kate (McAvey) Gore, his daughter, Diane (Gore) Goulette (husband William Goulette); his son, Richard D. Gore, Jr. (wife Pearl Gore), as well as his daughter, Lisa (Gore) Campbell.; his grandchildren, Josh Coleman, Richard E. Williamson, John Williamson, Jenna Melendez, Michael Melendez, Richard D. Gore, III and Grayson Scott Gore, as well as many great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings Robert Gore, Raymond Gore, Jr., Louise (Gore) Brooks, and Theresa (Gore) Koloski.
The family requests that in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to: Mission Ready Mutts c/o Anderson Brothers Bank, 706 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440 or The Chapel of the Four Chaplains Society (www.fourchaplains.org).
