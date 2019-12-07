Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
McKnight Fraser Funeral Home
406 West Ashland St.
Andrews, SC 29510
(843)264-5655
Richard Gore
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
the American Legion Hall
Church Street
Georgetown, SC
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Mechanics Hall
Main Street
Worcester, MA
Richard Gore Sr.

Richard Gore Sr. Obituary
Richard D. Gore, Sr., 76

Worcester/Georgetown,SC - Trooper Richard Donald Gore, Sr., 76, of Georgetown, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at Mechanics Hall, Main Street, Worcester, MA on December 16, 2019 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Loved ones who will cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 33 years, Brigid Kate (McAvey) Gore, his daughter, Diane (Gore) Goulette (husband William Goulette); his son, Richard D. Gore, Jr. (wife Pearl Gore), as well as his daughter, Lisa (Gore) Campbell.; his grandchildren, Josh Coleman, Richard E. Williamson, John Williamson, Jenna Melendez, Michael Melendez, Richard D. Gore, III and Grayson Scott Gore, as well as many great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings Robert Gore, Raymond Gore, Jr., Louise (Gore) Brooks, and Theresa (Gore) Koloski.

The family requests that in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to: Mission Ready Mutts c/o Anderson Brothers Bank, 706 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440 or The Chapel of the Four Chaplains Society (www.fourchaplains.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
