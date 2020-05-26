Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grammatic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Grammatic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Grammatic Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Grammatic, 46

Rochdale - Richard J. "Rick" Grammatic, 46, of Rochdale died Sunday, May 24th in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. He leaves his wife of 21 years, Marlise M. (Taylor) Grammatic; two daughters, Sabrina M. Grammatic (19) and Nakita M. Grammatic (15); his father, Ronald C. Grammatic, Sr.; a brother, Ronald C. Grammatic, Jr. and his partner, Catherine Frasco of Paxton; a sister, Charlene Leith and her husband, Donald of Spencer; and his godparents, Joseph and Yvonne Coyne of NC.

He was born in Worcester the son of the late Theresa M. (Kevorkian) Grammatic and graduated from Leicester High School. Rick was an avid Cowboys fan and outdoors man who enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved going to Marvel movies with Sabrina and watching Nakita play soccer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -