Richard J. "Rick" Grammatic, 46
Rochdale - Richard J. "Rick" Grammatic, 46, of Rochdale died Sunday, May 24th in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. He leaves his wife of 21 years, Marlise M. (Taylor) Grammatic; two daughters, Sabrina M. Grammatic (19) and Nakita M. Grammatic (15); his father, Ronald C. Grammatic, Sr.; a brother, Ronald C. Grammatic, Jr. and his partner, Catherine Frasco of Paxton; a sister, Charlene Leith and her husband, Donald of Spencer; and his godparents, Joseph and Yvonne Coyne of NC.
He was born in Worcester the son of the late Theresa M. (Kevorkian) Grammatic and graduated from Leicester High School. Rick was an avid Cowboys fan and outdoors man who enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved going to Marvel movies with Sabrina and watching Nakita play soccer.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020