Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Richard Gregoire


1964 - 2019
Richard A. "Rich" Gregoire, 55

Grafton - Richard A. "Rich" Gregoire, 55, passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2019. He leaves his father Richard Gregoire, his fiance' Darlene Hannigan, his children Ethan Gregoire and his wife Stephanie and their son Sonny Gregoire and Elaina Gregoire, his sister Kathy Ebbeling and her husband James and their daughters Jillian and Lilli Ebbeling. His mother Ruth Gregoire passed away in 2017. Rich was born August 4, 1964 in Worcester and his roots were in Grafton. Rich always had a love of the outdoors, especially being on the water in Danversport, MA where he met his fiancé Darlene. He also would head for the White Mountains in New Hampshire for camping trips when he could. Always hard working Rich as an electrical engineer by trade having worked at Renaud Electrical many years ago, for Shire Pharmaceuticals for several years and more recently he founded his own business, Compass Automation. He was also the Electrical Inspector for the Town of Grafton. If you knew Rich you'll remember his sharp wit and penchant for practical jokes, especially those who worked with him. All are welcome to gather with Rich's family Sunday October 27th from 2pm to 5pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 5pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please honor Rich by visiting and supporting 4Ocean.com or by making a memorial donation to The at . A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message with Rich's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
