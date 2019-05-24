|
Richard G. Grundstrom, at age 70
Worcester - Richard G. Grundstrom, 70, of Worcester, passed way on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Richard was born in Worcester, son of the late, Godfrey L and Marian E. (McLean) Grundstrom. He graduated from Worcester Boy's Trade High School and later served his nation proudly in the United States Army.
Richard worked for many years as a driver for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. During his retirement he worked a few part time jobs, but most notably he had been working as an assistant at Troiano Trucking, where his co-workers were more like family.
Visitation will be on Thursday morning, May 30, from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 9:30 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019