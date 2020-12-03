Richard G. Hanson, 79
Oxford - Richard G. Hanson, 79, of Fort Hill Road, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Ann (Boucher) Hanson of Oxford; his daughter, Deborah Johnson and her husband William of Jamestown, NY; four stepchildren, Raymond Lizotte of Plymouth, Steven Lizotte of Charlton, Denise Ford of Worcester, and Cheryl Loughlin of Oxford; two brothers, Robert C. Hanson of Ann Arbor, MI, and Carl J. Hanson of Worcester; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a step-granddaughter, Nicole Ashley Ford who died in 2014. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Gunnar C. and Dorothy (Lizotte) Hanson, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford 35 years ago. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1959, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Hanson was a machinist at Wyman Gordon Company for 29 years, retiring in 2007. He attended Bethlehem Covenant Church in Worcester and St. Roch's Church in Oxford. He enjoyed technology, woodworking, and traveling.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Monday from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.paradisfuneralhome.com