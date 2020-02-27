|
|
Richard D. Harrington
Millbury - Richard D. Harrington, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19th 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
Richard is predeceased by his wife, Susan F. (Fjellman) Harrington. He leaves four siblings, Charles T. Harrington and his wife, Debra of Sedro Woolley, WA, Robert H. Harrington, Jr. and his wife, Lorraine of Douglas, Marilyn E. Harrington of Rutland and Stephen O. Harrington of Holden; a niece, Kaitlyn C. Harrington and a nephew, Michael J. Harrington; two great nephews, Mason and Cayden Harrington; two sisters in law, Sandra Smith and her husband, Paul of Florida and Sally Glavin and her husband, Edward of New Hampshire; a brother in law, Carl Fjellman and his wife, Deborah of Millbury; other nieces and nephews.
Richard worked at State Liquor Store for many years and after retiring he worked at several car dealerships. He also was a respite support worker for My Choice Programs for independent living. Richard sang in the choir and was a deacon at the First Congregational Church of Millbury. He enjoyed drag racing, antiquing, dancing, movies, and working in the garden.
Family and friends will honor and remember Richard's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit Richard's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020