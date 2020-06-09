Richard B. Hastings, Sr., 92
AUBURN - Richard B. Hastings, Sr., 92, of Auburn, died Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Catherine S. (Sullivan) Hastings.
Richard (Dick) leaves his four children, Catherine Mitchell & her husband Robert of Plymouth MA, Richard B Hastings Jr., and his fiancé, Kellie Porter of Doylestown PA, Michael Hastings of Auburn, and Mary Hastings of Auburn; his six grandchildren, Brian, Christopher, Richard, Sean, Brendan, and Kaitlyn; four great-grandchildren, Emma, RJ, Riley, and Connor; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also pre-deceased by his two brothers, Daniel and Gerald, and three sisters Ann, Mary, and Patricia.
Dick was born on June 12, 1927. He was raised in Worcester, son of the late Daniel J. and Anna (O'Brien) Hastings. Dick graduated from Classical High School in Worcester. In time, he made his home in Auburn where he lived for over 60 years. Dick was active in town affairs. He was a member of the Auburn Housing Authority and a Town Meeting Member. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus, having achieved the rank of Fourth Degree Knight, the highest honor within the fraternal service order. Prior to his retirement, Dick was employed by Crompton and Knowles for a number of years. He later worked in banking, eventually retiring from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Public Utilities.
Dick, a kind, thoughtful, and gentle soul, loved Irish music, reading and traveling. Of his many trips, he always enjoyed returning to Ireland with his wife, and on several occasions, with friends and relatives. In his later years, Dick loved spending time with his favorite companion, a black lab, Molly. Always sneaking treats to her, Molly knew him as the 'biscuit man.'
The entire family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to Peter, his personal care attendant, and to the staff of VNA Care Hospice of Worcester, especially Sharon, all of whom so lovingly and gently cared for Dick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Parish Rectory, 929 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610 or Auburn Fire and Rescue, 47 Auburn St., Auburn, MA 01501.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dick's family between the hours of 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday June 12, 2020 - which would have been his 93rd birthday - at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, 935 Main St., Worcester. Appropriate social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church. Burial will be with his wife, at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.