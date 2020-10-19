1/1
Richard Heeps
1936 - 2020
Richard A. Heeps, 84

Oxford - Richard A. Heeps, 84, of Oxford, MA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Dick enjoyed a long and fulfilling life with his wife Sandra of 62 years. His sweet and gentle disposition, sense of humor, and love of a good time will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Dick spent summers in Matunuck, Rhode Island and winters in Boynton Beach, Florida. He cherished time spent with Sandra, their three children, and six grandchildren. He loved playing cards, bocce and good friends.

In addition to his wife Sandra, Dick leaves his daughter Nancy, her husband Paul, and grandchildren Lauren and Gregory; his son David, his wife Anne, and grandsons David Jr., his fiancée, Kaylie Pelletier, and Stephen; and his daughter Kathy and granddaughters Corrie and Ashley.

He also leaves his sister, Bunny McKay, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held.

Donations in Dick's name may be made to The Dylan Berio Medical Fund c/o HarborOne Bank, 68 E. Grove Street Middleboro, MA 02346. Dylan is 12 years old, and has been in a long-term fight against brain cancer (Optic Pathway Glioma) since he was 3 and a half years old.

Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
