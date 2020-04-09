|
Richard Holy 70 yrs
Worcester - Passed away on Saturday March 14 at home surrounded by family from a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 38 years Julie Holy, his children Richard Holy of worcester, Max Holy of Worcester, Rachael Bishop and her husband Jason Bishop of Worcester and Michelle Fay and her husband James Fay of California and 2 grandchildren Kyran and Aaron . He was born in Prague, Czech Republic and moved here in 1968. He was an auto mechanic for many years specializing in BMW. He could fix anything. He spent his retirement at home because of paralyzation. He enjoyed watching and talking about politics and history with friends and family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020