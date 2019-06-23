|
|
Richard P. Houlihan, 86
HOLDEN - Richard P. Houlihan, 86, of Holden and formerly of Worcester, died after a period of declining health at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Dick leaves his wife of 57 years, A. Ella (Hurley) Houlihan; and six children: Elizabeth and husband Robert Thurber, Richard and wife Lisa, Robert, Martha and husband Jon Michelson, Torrance and his wife Christine, and Rachel Houlihan and husband Scott Main. He also leaves nine grandchildren: James and Kelly Hasson, Allyson and husband Jarrett Powers, Colin, Connor, Ryan and Cailin Houlihan, and Lilian and Bridget Main; a great-granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Hasson; and a family friend Robert Warren. He also leaves two sisters, Christine Eppinger and Susan Audette, and two brothers, Timothy and Stephen Houlihan.
Dick was born in Erie, Pa., on April 26, 1933, son of the late Richard P. and Marianna Babineau Houlihan. He was also predeceased by his stepmother Lillian Shaw Houlihan and three sisters, Kathleen Woods, Patricia Bastien and Joan Catiller.
He was a graduate of David Prouty High School in Spencer, Georgetown University in Washington. D.C. and Harvard Law School in Cambridge.
Dick began his legal practice in 1957 with the Worcester law firm Thayer, Smith and Gaskill, predecessor to Bowditch & Dewey. He served as Vice-President and General Counsel of Jamesbury Corporation before becoming Vice-President of David Clark Company. He returned to Bowditch & Dewey in 1989 as of counsel and retired in 2007. He was an appeals agent before the local draft board during the Vietnam conflict. He was a fifty-year member of the Worcester County, Massachusetts and American bar associations.
Dick was a former member and past president of Worcester Country Club, and also a former member and past secretary of the Worcester Club. He was also a former member of Bear's Paw Country Club in Naples, Fla. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish serving as a lector and member of its finance committee. He was a recipient of the St. Thomas More Medal as an outstanding Catholic lawyer. He was also instrumental in establishing the St. Paul Society of the Bishop's Fund. He also had served as a director and corporator of many businesses and local non-profit organizations.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will be private.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and any donations be made to the Resident's Activity Fund at Holden Rehab. and Skilled Nursing Center, 32 Mayo Drive, Holden, MA 01520 in care of Harry Quick.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Holden for their kind, skilled and compassionate care of Dick during his time there.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019