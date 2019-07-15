|
|
Richard J Hilditch Sr.
Please join us on Monday, July 22, 2019 to honor the life of Richard "Dick" Hilditch,Sr. Service will be held graveside at St Johns Evangelist Cemetery, Mount Auburn St., Hopkinton, MA 01748 at 10 AM. (once in the cemetery follow the road to the end on the left.
You are also invited to join us for a friends and family lunch at the VFW- Upton after the service 12 Noon, VFW address 15 Milford St Upton MA 01568.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 19, 2019