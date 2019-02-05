|
|
Richard K. Johnson, 81
AUBURN - Richard Kent Johnson of Auburn, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday February 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Bonnie) Johnson, and their four children, Kent Johnson and his wife Kathleen of Boylston, Erik Johnson and his wife Virginia of Grafton, Greta Plante and her husband Michael of Mattapoisett, and Kerstin Bean and her husband Thomas of Auburn; ten grandchildren Emily, Elizabeth, Anders, Caroline, Gwyneth, Megan, Michael, Axel, Kathryn, and Keegan; brothers Robert Johnson and wife Dorothea (Loxie) of Auburn and Wayne Thompson of Stark, Nevada; and his extended and loving family of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. His brother Donald Johnson of Texas predeceased him.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Auburn. He worked for Wyman Gordan Company for over 30 years before starting his own contracting business. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed reading maps and traveling throughout the country. He was an avid car enthusiast and spent many hours working in his barn. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, February 9th, 2019, from 3 pm to 5 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at 6 pm at the Cyprian Restaurant at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 E Temple St., Boylston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the VNA of Southern Worcester County, Inc., P.O. Box 368, Webster, MA 01570. To leave a message of condolence or to view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019