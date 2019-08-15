|
|
Richard E. Johnson, 83
HOLDEN - Richard E. Johnson, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Born and raised in Holden, Richard was a son of the late Eino and Loretta (McGuire) Johnson.
Richard received his Bachelors Degree as well as two Masters Degrees from Worcester State Teachers College. He began his teaching career at the Barre Center School and went on to enjoy a long career as an educator with the Paxton Middle School where he taught math and science for more than 30 years. Richard and Mary Ellen took many trips to Sheffield, VT where they enjoyed snowmobiling together. During the summer months, they could often be found relaxing at their summer home in Dennisport. He was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Richard had a soft spot for dogs, and the Brittany breed was near and dear to his heart. He was a devoted member and former Treasurer of the Central New England Brittany Club.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (Fitts) Johnson of Holden; his siblings, Peter M. Johnson of Sterling, AK and Joanne Zumwalde and her husband, John of Arlington, VA; and several nieces and nephews including Kelley Lynn MacDonald and her husband, Ian of Washington, DC, John Zumwalde, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Sicklerville, NJ, David Zumwalde of Palm Bay, FL, Mark Zumwalde of Lynchburg, VA, and Diane McKee and her husband, Heath of Annandale, VA. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful canine companions, Handsome Brady and Polly Petunia.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Richard's family from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, August 18 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, August 19 in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Richard will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Southbridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: New England Brittany Rescue, c/o Bonnie Paiva, Treasurer, 829 Mill Street, Marion, MA 02738; , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701; , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019