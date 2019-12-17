|
|
Richard "Dick" F. Johnson, 80
NORTHBOROUGH - Richard "Dick" F. Johnson, 80 of Northborough, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late Alfred and Bridget (Donoghue) Johnson.
Dick was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Dorothy "Dotty" A. (Koroly) Johnson in 2017.
He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Heidi Hartley of Northborough; 4 nephews, Michael Johnson of Marlborough, Chuck Johnson of Amesbury, John Koroly of OH and Keith Habel of PA; 3 nieces, Jennifer Battersby of N. Andover, Mary Smith of GA and Mary Beth Henry of PA.
He was also predeceased by 2 brothers, Alfred "AJ" and William Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. also in the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Dick's name to either St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, MA 01532 or to The , 44 Bearfoot Rd., Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019