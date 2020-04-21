|
|
Richard L. Katinas, 77
Millbury - Richard L. Katinas, 77, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the University Campus of UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, after a long battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Valerie J. (Wondolowski) Katinas; two sons: Dana J. Katinas and his wife, Karen M. (Noonan) Katinas, of Novi, MI, and Christopher J. Katinas and his wife, Jessica R. (Bengtson) Katinas, of Woodstock, CT; five grandchildren; and a sister, Cynthia S. Katinas of Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents, John V. and Frances H. (Katonis) Katinas, and a sister, Frances Katinas, all of Rutland.
Born in Worcester on May 12, 1942, he was raised there and graduated from the Worcester High School of Commerce in 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was trained as a hospital corpsman, and was stationed at the Chelsea Naval Hospital, outside Boston. He was honorably discharged in 1966 and moved to Oxford in 1968.
Mr. Katinas earned a bachelor's degree from Worcester State College in 1972, and taught science in the North Attleboro public schools for 10 years. He then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Oxford where he worked for 19 years before retiring in 2004. He moved to Millbury in 1986.
He was a member of St. Brigid's Catholic Parish, Millbury, and he enjoyed fishing, operating his ham radio, and following the Patriots.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency, Mr. Katinas' funeral and a celebration of his life will be delayed until funerals are allowed. Arrangements will be published in the Telegram and on the Turgeon Funeral Home website (www.Turgeonfuneralhome.com).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020