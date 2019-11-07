|
|
Richard D. "Rick" Kenadek, 68
Millbury - Richard D. "Rick" Kenadek, 68, of West Millbury died Wednesday, November 6th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Joanne V. Soter-Kenadek; a daughter, Patricia Pichierri and her husband, Damian of Grafton; two sisters, Joan M. Fisher and Cheryl A. Romeo-Smith both of Worcester; two sisters-in-law, Susan Bohdiewicz and her husband, John of Oakham and Nancy Richardson and her husband, Mark of Holden; a granddaughter, Kara Pichierri and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was born in Worcester the son of Richard J. and Claire M. (Bilodeau) Kenadek and graduated from Doherty High School. Mr. Kenadek was a Broadcast Engineer since 1971 for various Radio Stations around New England. Rick was a member of the Central Massachusetts Amateur Radio Club, FT8 Digital Mode Club, The European Phase Shift Keying Club and the 30 Meter Digital Group. He earned his First-Class Radio Telephone Operators License in 1973. He was known as KA1AQP to his radio hams.
Rick enjoyed snowmobiling in Jackman, Maine and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. One of his favorite pastimes was having wings once a week with his nephew, Sean.
Calling hours are Monday, November 11th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Street, Waltham, MA 02451.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019