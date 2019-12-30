Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 465-9323
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
1945 - 2019
Richard Kilborn Obituary
Richard A. Kilborn, 74

South Hampton, NH - Richard "Rick" Kilborn, 74, of South Hampton NH, died Saturday December 28, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was born on July 14, 1945 in Webster, MA to the late Richard L. and Ruth Marie (Stevens) Kilborn. Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served our country proudly during the Vietnam War.

Rick was a founder and co-owner of Boatwise Marine Training, with his late wife Suzanne (Pierce) Kilborn. Prior to starting Boatwise with Suzanne in 1990, Rick was employed by American Optical and Wang Laboratories.

He enjoyed boating, and teaching boaters proper marine safety. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his son, Dean Kilborn and his wife AnnMarie of North Brookfield, MA; and grandchildren, Amelia, Brianna, and Brandon.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950. THERE IS NO LONGER ANY PARKING AVAILABLE BEHIND THE FUNERAL HOME PER ORDER OF THE CITY OF NEWBURYPORT. Services and burial will be private.

For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
