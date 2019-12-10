|
Richard J. "Rick" Konieczny, 70
TEWSKBURY - Konieczny, Richard J. 'Rick' - age 70, of Tewksbury, formerly of Dudley, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Winchester Hospital after suffering courageously for years. He was the son of the late Chester J. and Gertrude (Mangan) Konieczny. Raised in Dudley, Rick graduated from Bartlett High School, Class of 1967. He served in the Army National Guard, and then worked for SweetLife as a trailer truck driver and member of Teamsters Local 170. He was an avid music collector, and music got him through his most difficult days. Rick was the beloved husband of 38 years to Diane (Ciampa) Konieczny, and the dear son-in-law of Theresa Ciampa of Medford. He was the loving brother-in-law of Joyce Mutz and her husband Frank of Medford, and Frank Ciampa of Medford and his partner Kathy Rosetti. Rick was the dear cousin of Edwin Donahue and the uncle of Craig and Glenn Mutz, as well as the cherished God-father of Kristen Wyberella. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Rick's love of music helped in his courageous battle over many years with health problems. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to The BMI Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to encouraging the creation, performance, and study of music through scholarships, online at: https://bmifoundation.org/donate. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Richard Konieczny. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019