Richard L. Lukas
"Luke"
Grafton - Richard L. "Luke" Lukas of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, with his daughters by his side.
He leaves his two daughters, Karyn O'Connor and her husband David with whom he lived, and Krystal Kenney and her husband Mike of Sutton; his grandchildren, Luke & Jake O'Connor and Owen & Emilee Kenney; sister Pauline Savage of Worcester; two brothers, Joseph Lukas of Yarmouth and Ronald Lukasevicz of Douglas.
He was preceded by his wife, Nancy M. (Hamilton) Lukas, his son, Mark R. Lukas, and his brother, William J. "Billy" Lukas; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He was born at home, in the house he grew up in, in the Saundersville section of Grafton, son of the late Joseph A. and Flora A. Lukas. He was a life-long resident of Grafton and was a member of Saint James Church, where he served for many years as an Altar Server.
He was a very successful carpenter / finish man. He wanted to make sure the Noel family knew he owed his success to Frank and Barbara and to his mentor Stanley Erickson. His wife once told him he would never work for another man like Frank, and she was right. Many homes in and around Grafton have been built by him and Stanley and that was something he was very proud of. I think it's fair to say his sons in law and nephew, Ricky learned from the best, and they will attest to that.
He proudly served in the United States Navy upon the U.S.S. Glennon DD-840 and was lucky to have toured around the world. Luke was a member of the Tin Can Sailors as well. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Legion Post 92, Delisle Goulet and the American Legion Dudley-Gendron Post. We are sure he will be missed by all.
He not only was an avid New England sports fan he also loved college sports. Sunday was a "funday" for him when he watched sports with his family. We, his family, are sure the neighbors could hear him yelling at the TV. He enjoyed his trips to the casino with his buddy Flaps and camping with the crew. He also loved spending time with his family on the deck watching the deer in the back yard.
He was one hell of a dad-grandpa-pepe-father in law-uncle and great uncle and will be missed. He left a huge void with us, but we all know he's looking down smiling.
There will be Celebrations of Luke's Life at both of the aforementioned Legion Posts in the near future. Burial will be private at the family's request.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019