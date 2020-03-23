|
Richard P.G. Lachapelle
Whitinsville - Richard P. G. Lachapelle, 89, died at home, Saturday, March 22, following a period of declining health. His wife, Ida (Laflamme) Lachapelle, died in 2013. He is survived by a son, Edward R. Lachapelle, and his wife, Pamela, and a daughter, Maryann Ouillette, and her husband, David, of Whitinsville; five grandchildren, John, Joanna, and Elena Ouillette, and Hannah and Holly Lachapelle; two brothers, Norman and Robert Lachapelle; three sisters, Florence Kilmurray, Jacqueline Blinkhorn, and Anne Woodward; and 65 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight brothers, Joseph, Charles, Henry Donat, Francis, Clarence, Gerard, Phillipe Norman, and Phillipe Lachapelle, and five sisters, Jeannette Glode, Rita Baines, Loretta Bikes, Alberta Rabitor, and Leoza Kuhnel.
Dick was born in Whitinsville, July 8, 1930, a son of Joseph and Leoza (Contois) Lachapelle, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Worcester Boys' Trade High School, and he was a United States Marine veteran of the Korean War, having served in China and Korea. He was a 45 year veteran of the Northbridge Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 1995. He was the Northbridge school safety officer for many years.
Dick was a member and past President of the Massachusetts Police Association. He and Ida enjoyed many summers on Cape Cod and winters in Florida, and traveled throughout the world. He also worked building houses for Habitat for Humanity.
The Lachapelle family would like to thank Dick's friends Lisa and Maggie for helping brighten his days, and Salmon Hospice nurses Katrina and Sam for the care and support they provided.
Finally, to those who knew and loved him, Dick would have you remember his sagest advice, to "Watch the Step." To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020