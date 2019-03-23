Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lagerholm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lagerholm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Lagerholm Obituary
Richard E. Lagerholm

Millbury - Richard E. Lagerholm, 72, died on Wednesday, March 20th surrounded by his loving family at UMASS Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Richard leaves his wife of 47 years, Susan M. (Hill) Lagerholm; three children, Richard J. Lagerholm and his wife, Andrea, Kerry M. Lagerholm and Michael J. Lagerholm and his wife, Julia all of Millbury; five grandchildren, Scarlett, Finn, Knox, Axel and Penny Sue; a sister, Janet Hagstrom and her husband, Paul of Charlton; a sister-in-law, Pamela Hill of Millbury and a brother-in-law, Robert Evans of Millbury; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard F. and Lena E. (Dion) Lagerholm and a sister, Donna Evans.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Millbury and graduated from Millbury High School in 1964. Shortly after graduating he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS McCloy. He worked for Mass Electric for many years as a cable splicer, where he was affectionately known to his co-workers as Laggy. Richard enjoyed going to antique car shows, woodworking and plowing the corn fields. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and remember Richard's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, March 25th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton. Burial will follow at All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Richard's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now