Richard E. Lagerholm
Millbury - Richard E. Lagerholm, 72, died on Wednesday, March 20th surrounded by his loving family at UMASS Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Richard leaves his wife of 47 years, Susan M. (Hill) Lagerholm; three children, Richard J. Lagerholm and his wife, Andrea, Kerry M. Lagerholm and Michael J. Lagerholm and his wife, Julia all of Millbury; five grandchildren, Scarlett, Finn, Knox, Axel and Penny Sue; a sister, Janet Hagstrom and her husband, Paul of Charlton; a sister-in-law, Pamela Hill of Millbury and a brother-in-law, Robert Evans of Millbury; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard F. and Lena E. (Dion) Lagerholm and a sister, Donna Evans.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Millbury and graduated from Millbury High School in 1964. Shortly after graduating he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS McCloy. He worked for Mass Electric for many years as a cable splicer, where he was affectionately known to his co-workers as Laggy. Richard enjoyed going to antique car shows, woodworking and plowing the corn fields. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and remember Richard's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, March 25th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton. Burial will follow at All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Richard's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019