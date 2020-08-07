1/1
Richard Lamontagne
Richard O. Lamontagne at 80

Florida/ Millbury - Richard O. "Dick" Lamontagne, 80, of Jensen Beach Florida formerly of Millbury, died peacefully Friday July 24, 2020 in Florida after a brief illness. Richard's wife Debra (Bikes) Bernier Lamontagne predeceased him. Dick is survived by his son's Steven Lamontagne and his wife Beth of Sutton, Richard "Ricky" Lamontagne and his wife Sonya of Florida, his daughter Linda Brandtman of Phoenix Arizona, a step son Derrick Bernier and his wife Sherri. Richard also leaves his former wife Joanne Lamontagne. He is also survived by his sister Janice (Lamontagne) Sena and her husband Francis X Sena. Richard was the proud grandfather of Garrett and Grace Lamontagne, Logan and Connor Brandtman, and Ashley, Brittany and Dax Bernier also 10 nieces and nephews.

Richard was born in Worcester son of the late Omer and Juliette (Girard) Lamontagne and lived in Millbury most of his life before retiring to Florida. He was a graduate of Grafton High School, and Air Refrigeration program at Northeastern University. Richard worked in Sales for the Norton Company for many years. He was the owner of the family business, Millbury Fish and Chip. He later went to work for the Norton Company in their sales division. He also co-owned the Clearview Country Club and Top of the Hill Pub.

Richard was an avid Golfer and enjoyed a good game of Tennis, he won many awards in his day for his Bowling skills. However his most treasured times were with his family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Richards services were held in Florida. To leave message of condolence or share a special memory of Richard please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Richards local arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
