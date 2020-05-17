|
Richard J. Lazaro 90
Worcester - Richard J. Lazaro, 90, formerly of Worcester, a member of the greatest generation, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15th, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Richard was born and raised in Worcester, one of six children of Italian Immigrants Samuel and Josephine (Camilloni) Lazaro. He grew up in the Grafton Hill neighborhood of Worcester, graduated from Commerce High School, joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country proudly during the Korean War. Upon discharge from the service, Richard returned home, accepted a position as a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. He worked as an equipment operator for companies in New England over 35 years before retiring. He has lived in the family home for most of his life.
The last of six children, Richard was predeceased by four brothers, Alfred, Albert, George and Joseph Lazaro, and a sister, Mary Lazaro; He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Richard was a 65 member of Union Local 4, the Eastside Post 201, American Legion, and St Stephens church. Not blessed with children, Richard was a simple, quiet gentleman who cherished his family, especially his nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own, enjoyed travel and cruises notably to the Mediterranean, birds, his niece's cats, caring for his yard and enjoyed going out to lunch with both his sister and best friend Mary with whom he lived with.
Funeral services for Richard will be held Tuesday, May 19th at 10:30 am in St Stephen's church, 357 Grafton St. Due to the COVID restrictions, there is a ten-person limit, the service can be viewed live online by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020