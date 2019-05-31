|
|
Richard J. LeMay, 71
Holden - Richard "Rick" J. LeMay, 71, died peacefully in the presence of his loving family, on the morning of Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. He was born in Holden, the son of the late Edward and Frances (Harkins) LeMay.
Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Riitta M. (Kautiainen) LeMay; his daughters, Karen LeMay of Maine, Tricia A. Hamilton of Leverett and Kathy M. LeMay of Leverett; his brothers, William LeMay and his wife, Gail of Rutland and Raymond Lawson and his wife, Betty of Princeton; his grandson, Keenan Hamilton; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patty Foster and his daughter, Kelly McCoubrey Brown.
Rick's life was centered on family, service to those in need and a little adventure as well. He graduated from Wachusett High School with the class of 1965 and went on to work for many years as a computer programmer with Prime Computers. One of Rick's greatest passions in life was his work in recovery. His compassion, guidance and counsel helped many who were struggling with addiction and alcoholism change the course of their lives. He loved hitting the open road on his Harley and is known to be able to fix and repair anything mechanical. Above all he cherished his family and left a legacy of love and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service honoring and celebrating Rick's life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Oakdale United Methodist Church, 15 N. Main Street, West Boylston, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: Monahan Hospice Home in memory of Richard LeMay to support patient care. VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019