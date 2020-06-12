Or Copy this URL to Share

Palatine, IL - Richard LEONARD, 80, passed away on May 20, 2020. He Is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois (Matchett) LEONARD. He was the loving father of Michael, Peter, and Eric and grandfather of Eva and Vivienne. He leaves his brother Paul and Paul's wife Phyllis. He worked for a number of years at Wyman Gordon Company.





