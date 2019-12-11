|
Richard Laurent Livernois, 42
Oxford - Richard Laurent Livernois, age 42, left this earth on December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and close friends.
Richard was born and brought up in Southbridge, MA. He also lived in Oxford, MA. For the past few years, he resided in his favorite place Dixfield, Maine where he was free to indulge in his passion for hunting, fishing and living off the land. More recently he, along with his faithful service dog Mara, made his home in Hamden, CT with lifelong friends Dave and Krista Apuzzo who cared for him as their own.
Richard leaves behind two beautiful young sons Richie and Caleb who he deeply loved, his parents Richard Amedee and Sharon McDonald Livernois, his sister Nicole and her husband Brian Desourdy as well as his nephews Aaron and Avery and niece Amber Desourdy. He also leaves behind his Godparents John and Kathleen Charette of CT and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Richard was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Amedee and Victoria Livernois and Aunt Virginia Livernois Chouinard and his maternal grandparents Laurent and Nancy McDonald.
Our beloved Richard who loved life, telling stories and laughing, is now residing in heavenly peace with our Lord Jesus Christ after years of fighting a battle with alcohol.
Calling hours Friday, December 13th from 9-11am in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge. Funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 11am. Interment to follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Southbridge.
Belanger-Bullard
Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019