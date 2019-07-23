|
|
Richard C. Lolax, 70
AUBURN - Richard C. Lolax, 70, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. He was the husband of Theresa M. (Detloff) Lolax with whom he shared 45 years in marriage.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, Richard is survived by his sons Joshua P. Lolax and his wife Crystal of Charlton, Daniel A. Lolax and his wife Samantha of Sutton; grandchildren, Rachel, Courtney, Ivy, and Samuel. He was predeceased by his grandson Carter Lolax and his brother Paul W. Lolax.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visiting hour beginning at 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Streel, Auburn. Honoring Richards wishes, his family will hold services privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richards memory to at . To view his complete obituary or leave a note of condolence please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019