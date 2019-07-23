Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lolax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lolax


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lolax Obituary
Richard C. Lolax, 70

AUBURN - Richard C. Lolax, 70, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. He was the husband of Theresa M. (Detloff) Lolax with whom he shared 45 years in marriage.

In addition to his wife, Theresa, Richard is survived by his sons Joshua P. Lolax and his wife Crystal of Charlton, Daniel A. Lolax and his wife Samantha of Sutton; grandchildren, Rachel, Courtney, Ivy, and Samuel. He was predeceased by his grandson Carter Lolax and his brother Paul W. Lolax.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visiting hour beginning at 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Streel, Auburn. Honoring Richards wishes, his family will hold services privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richards memory to at . To view his complete obituary or leave a note of condolence please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now