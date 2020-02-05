|
Richard P. Luikey, 79
MILLBURY - Richard P. Luikey, Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, January 30th in St. Vincent's Hospital.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Carol (Gudas) Luikey, his daughter Christine (Luikey) Roy and her husband Robert F. X. Roy, Jr., his son Richard P. Luikey, Jr. and daughter-in-law Kelley (Johnson) along with grandson Tristan and granddaughter Arden, his sister-in-law Jo (Elliott) Luikey and nephew Peter Luikey, Peter's wife Katherine (Madore) and their daughter Thea, along with many cousins. He was born in Worcester, the son of Anna (Stakun) and Peter Luikey. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother and friend, Robert Luikey.
He graduated from Commerce High School. He earned degrees in Forestry Management and Business Administration from Nichols College and a Master of Education degree from Worcester State University. He joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard in college and was activated for duty in Germany, subsequently serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He began his teaching career in the Sutton Public Schools before moving to the Millbury Public Schools where he spent the next 37 years. For years he ran the "Night Life" Adult Education Program for the Town of Millbury. He served on the Millbury Conservation Commission for over 25 years. He was known for his love of the outdoors, nature and fishing. He spent summers camping on Cape Cod and later enjoyed RVing between Massachusetts and Florida, where he adored the lush green and snow-free winters.
We thank Dr. Robert Black, Dr. Deepti Kumar, Dr. John Platt and Dr. Luna Hidaya of Reliant Medical Group. Dr. Raja Khauli of UMass Medical School performed a lifesaving kidney transplant over 32 years ago. We thank the entire care team on 24 North at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Our lives won't be the same without him but we're grateful for the time we had. We know he's laughing about this winter weather from a warm place with a bis striped bass on the end of his line.
If you'd like to help us honor his memory, please consider the following: (1) BE AN ORGAN DONOR. This is literally the gift of life. (2) Adopt a shelter animal and support local animal rescue. (3) Donate food or funds to a local food pantry.
Private services were held, but we invite you to visit www.mulhane.com to read an expanded version of the non-traditional obituary which we think honors him well.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020