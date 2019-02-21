|
Richard Loran Lundgren, 85
EDGEWATER, FL - On Friday, February 8th, Richard Loran Lundgren, successful businessman, lifetime adventurer and father of five children, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 85. His wife, Beryl Irene (Sullivan) Lundgren predeceased Richard, passing in 2011. Richard was also predeceased by his brothers Carl and Gus. His sister Sandra, and brother-in-law Paul Tourigny live on the west coast of Florida. Richard was born in Rhode Island on March 28, 1933, son of Gustaf and Ruth (Davis) Lundgren. He was surrounded by all five of his children in his Florida home when he passed.
Richard served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. While enlisted, he learned the craft of tool & die machine operator, and soon began his own machine company, operating from the back of his residence, a modest trailer home on Grafton Street in Worcester. In 1964, with funds borrowed from his family and a small bank loan, he opened a Honda Motorcycle franchise on Rte. 9 in Shrewsbury. Obtaining Honda automobiles in 1973 as Richard's Honda, his legacy continues to this day as Lundgren Honda of Auburn and Greenfield plus Lundgren Collision Center.
Richard's motto in life was "work like a captain, play like a pirate", and as hard as he worked in business, he led an equally adventurous life, and all endeavors were pursued to the extreme. He didn't just ride motorcycles, he raced them throughout New England, accumulating many 1st place trophies in flat track, ice racing and hill climbing. He didn't just ride horses, he built a fully functioning stable on his property in Sutton, owning multiple horses through the years, including several race horses. He didn't just love to sail, he obtained his captain's license, and owned several sportfish and sailboats which he captained along the east coast and down to Bermuda, as well as the Caribbean Islands. Richard didn't just enjoy visiting the islands, he built both a personal residence and a multi-unit oceanfront condominium property in the Dominican Republic. He was not just a fitness fanatic, he designed and built a world class fitness facility, complete with an indoor Olympic size swimming pool and running track. . He didn't just love to fly, he attained his instrument pilot's rating, designed and built his home in Florida, complete with a hangar with private access to the nearby airstrip. Lastly, he not only renewed his faith in Jesus, he established ShekinahLight.org to help spread the teachings of the bible. He was very charitable to his many friends and had a special connection with Why Me & Sherry's House founded by his dearest friend, Terry Shepherd. Richard will surely be remembered for his passion for life and steadfast belief that nothing was impossible.
His children, Sharon, Barry, David, Elaine and Patrick have fond memories of participating in all of these activities with their dad, as well as skiing and fishing in New Hampshire. His family and friends will miss playing countless hours of cribbage and billiards with Richard.
A memorial service will be held in Richard's honor Thursday February 28th at 2 pm at the First Congregational Church located at 307 Boston Road, Sutton, Ma 01590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Why Me & Sherry's House (WhyMe.org) 1152 Pleasant Street, Worcester, Ma 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019