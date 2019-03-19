|
|
Richard R. Lusignan, 89
FL/AUBURN - Richard R. Lusignan, 89, of Florida recently returning back to Massachusetts to be closer to family died Sunday March 17, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.
Richard was born in Worcester, son of the late Armand P. Lusignan and Jessie H. (Smith) Lusignan. He graduated from the Worcester Public School System and then entered in the United States Marines where he served honorably for three years and served in World War II.
After returning home from the service, Richard took a job with Wyman Gordon as a welder in the Worcester Plant working for over 30 years before retiring. In his retirement, he and his wife Carol moved to Florida and lived there for about 23 years before moving back to Massachusetts last October.
In his younger years, Richard loved all kinds of dancing and he also professionally competed in both Ice- and Roller-Skating competitions
He leaves his loving wife, Carol Lusignan; his five siblings, Linda Sullivan and her husband Daniel, whom he lived with, Roger Lusignan and his wife Joan, Joyce Cardin, Russell Lusignan and his wife Bonnie, and Donald Lusignan and his wife Bonnie; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and two step-children, Michael Anderson and Stephen Anderson. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Lusignan, brother-in-law Norman Cardin and nephew, Robert Lusignan.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Friday March 22, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am at North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will be at a later date in the family lot at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence for Richard's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019