Richard Lynch
Richard B. Lynch, 96

Grafton - Richard Barrett Lynch, 96, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family members, Burial was at St Phillips Cemetery on Thursday May 28 in a private ceremony. For a more complete obituary please visit www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
