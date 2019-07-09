|
|
Richard S. MacLaren, Sr., 59
Sutton - Richard S. MacLaren Sr., 59, passed away on July 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Laura (Marsden) MacLaren and son Richard Jr., his sister Alison MacLaren all of Sutton, many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and SEAL Team brothers. He is predeceased by his parents Benjamin F. MacLaren and Marie E. Linder.
Born June 15, 1960, Rich lived most of his life in his childhood home in Sutton. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1978 before proudly enlisting in the United States Navy in 1981.
While serving in the Navy, Rich accomplished what very few have. He completed the rigorous Naval Special Warfare training in Coronado, CA and became a U.S. Navy SEAL. He graduated in class 125 and was assigned to SEAL Team 3. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as friends and family can attest. "The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday" HOOYAH!
He later pursued his love of big trucks by becoming a truck driver. Rich owned and operated Trident Trucking for many years. The road to heaven has a new driver. Rich will be remembered by his wise guy sense of humor. He was a member of the Dudley Gendron American Legion Post in Sutton.
Family and friends will honor and remember Rich's life with a time of visitation on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 6:30 pm in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A Memorial Service with military honors will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rich's name to the Dudley Gendron American Legion Post #414, P.O. Box 403, Sutton, MA 01590. Please visit Rich's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 11, 2019