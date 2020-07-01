Richard F. Mascroft



Oakham, Massachusetts - Richard F. Mascroft, 61, died suddenly Monday, June 22nd, 2020 after a motor vehicle accident.



Richard leaves many relatives. He was beloved by family and his many, many friends. "Rich" was always ready to help those he loved and knew, and no one was a stranger. He was a vital and hardworking man who loved being with family and friends. He always worked hard to make all who knew him feel like family.



Rich loved his home in Oakham, and loved being on his extensive wooded property there, where deer, beavers, and other wildlife gave him much joy.



He was a tremendous Red Sox fan, and never gave up on "his" team. He was a talented baseball player as a young man and loved the game.



He loved his children Richard, Sarah, and Joseph, and their children. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.



He loved his girlfriend of many years, Suzanne Anthony, and thought of her brothers Steven and Michael Anthony as his own brothers.



Rich was looking forward to impending retirement, and a rest well deserved after a lifetime of hard work.



He was a good man, whose life ended much too soon.



Rest In Peace, dear Richard. We will miss you terribly.





