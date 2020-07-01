1/1
Richard Mascroft
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Mascroft

Oakham, Massachusetts - Richard F. Mascroft, 61, died suddenly Monday, June 22nd, 2020 after a motor vehicle accident.

Richard leaves many relatives. He was beloved by family and his many, many friends. "Rich" was always ready to help those he loved and knew, and no one was a stranger. He was a vital and hardworking man who loved being with family and friends. He always worked hard to make all who knew him feel like family.

Rich loved his home in Oakham, and loved being on his extensive wooded property there, where deer, beavers, and other wildlife gave him much joy.

He was a tremendous Red Sox fan, and never gave up on "his" team. He was a talented baseball player as a young man and loved the game.

He loved his children Richard, Sarah, and Joseph, and their children. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.

He loved his girlfriend of many years, Suzanne Anthony, and thought of her brothers Steven and Michael Anthony as his own brothers.

Rich was looking forward to impending retirement, and a rest well deserved after a lifetime of hard work.

He was a good man, whose life ended much too soon.

Rest In Peace, dear Richard. We will miss you terribly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 3, 2020
Rich was one of my best friends through high school. Over the 40+ years since then, we would run into each other every couple of years just out of the blue and it could be anywhere around our surrounding area.
I will sure miss that and the laughs we would always have talking about the things we did in our earlier years as friends.
My thoughts and prayers to my friend's family....RIP my friend, my brother Richie....
Mark Zuidema
Friend
July 2, 2020
Rich will be missed such a shock for us all!
Robin Lamothe
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Prayers to his family.
Virginia Hayward
Classmate
July 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He will miss you
Bernie &Cindy Dumas
Friend
July 2, 2020
Grew up with Richard and his family in Oakham. Little league, swimming , riding bikes and all kinds of fun. Richard was a very happy and kind man. RIP my friend. Say hi to my husband and your classmate when you enter the pearly gates. Love you. Debbie ( Gray) Kane
Deborah Kane
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved