Richard J. McIntyre, 72
Clinton - It is with sad and broken hearts that we share the death of Richard Joseph McIntyre who died peacefully in his sleep on May 14 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 10, 1948 to Edward and Agnes McIntyre, Richard led a full and happy life. An adoring son, loving brother, attentive uncle, dear friend, proud Naval veteran and master craftsman, Richard embraced his life with passion and a generous spirit.
A true Gael, Richard graduated from Clinton High School in 1967. While a student at Clinton High, Richard ran cross country and played basketball but most important to him was the acquisition of a skill which would later lead to lifelong employment as a typesetter. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy and would wear a NAVY baseball cap for the rest of his life. Following his years of service, Richard settled in Clinton and built a 40 year career as a typesetter, first at the Colonial Press and then with Courier Corporation.
A social being, Richard loved his morning coffee with his Facebook Coffee Group and he began each day with a message of positivity, kindness, and care for all. When his sister-in-law Karen gifted him his tablet, she opened a new world to her retired friend and he took every music quiz and history challenge he discovered. Whether cheering for his beloved Patriots, cooking a meal, dancing to oldies or playing his air guitar, Richard did it with gusto.
Richard leaves an extended family who will fondly remember the gentle man with a beautiful smile, strong opinions, and love for all. Claire and John Lent of Clinton, Edward McIntyre of Clinton, Robert and Karen McIntyre of Lancaster, Maureen Cranson and Bob Decker of Sterling, Judith and Alan Cavanagh of West Yarmouth, David and Julie McIntyre of Ashby and Anne Carr of West Yarmouth. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, especially his godchildren, Sophia Carr and Stephen Lent. The last several years of Richard 's life were filled with happiness and adventures shared with the special love of his sweetheart Rose Gamarsh of Clinton. Richard will be sorely missed by his "New Bedford family" and friends, especially Pam Babineau and her sons. His sister-in-law Mary McIntyre, his nephew Jeffrey Cranson and his brother Michael pre-deceased Richard. Richard's wishes were for cremation and a military burial which will be held at later date. The family requests that instead of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to a . Richard would be honored to have a donation in his name made to the Clinton High School Food Pantry, c/o Rose Solar or Lauren Pupecki, 200 West Boylston St., Clinton, MA 01510 or to the Clinton Public Schools Scholarship & Enrichment Foundation, P.O. Box 732, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 24, 2020