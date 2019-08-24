|
Richard W. Meschke, 82
Auburn - Richard W. Meschke, 82, of Old Meetinghouse Road, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his son, David Meschke and his wife Melinda of Thompson, CT, his companion of many years, Ki Suk Lee of Leominster; three sisters, Elaine Lafrancois of South Hadley, Mary Lotsy of Belchertown, and Barbara Milks of Bemidji, MN; five grandchildren, Amanda Meschke of Woodstock, CT, Eric Meschke of Dudley, Andrew Deschenes of Boston, Megan DesChenes of California, and Jessica Standings of Oregon; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anita (Beaudry) Meschke; his second wife, Betty Ann (Gibbons) Meschke; and his daughter, Susan DesChenes who died in 2018. He was born in Holyoke, son of the late Edwin W. and Mildred A. (Milos) Meschke, and lived in Holyoke before moving to Auburn 47 years ago. He graduated from Holyoke High School and Western New England College.
Mr. Meschke was the president of Amkor Corporation for 22 years, retiring in 2015. Previously, he worked at Worcester Tapered Pin Company for several years. He was a member of the Auburn Elks and loved a good game of Blackjack at the casino. He enjoyed traveling and often spoke of the many countries he traveled to for his business. He loved golfing, watching Tiger Woods, and puzzles.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019