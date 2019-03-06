|
|
Richard H. Moeckel, 81
Lancaster - Richard H. Moeckel, 81, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Ilona M. (Cislak) Moeckel; a son, David Moeckel and his wife, Marie, of Leominster; a daughter, Dr. Melissa Moeckel, and her fiancé, Mark O'Hagan, of Bolton; a grandson, Mark Hanrahan, and his companion, Abby Wadsworth, of Winooski, VT; a brother, Donald Moeckel, and his companion, Pat, of Leominster. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Moeckel, who died in 2017.
Richard was born and raised in Fitchburg, son of Harry and Parmelia (Dionne) Moeckel. He attended local schools, and was a US Army Veteran.
For 57 years, Richard was a self-employed sign painter, working with local area sign makers in the production of numerous signs created for businesses all over Central Massachusetts.
Richard was known as the sign guy by most. His artistic ability was recognized by the presence of the many hand pinned striped vehicles, hand lettered trucks and signs seen around town. He enjoyed socializing with friends over coffee at his favorite local establishments over the years, and interacted with many people in his day to day travels. He was quick to bring a smile to people's faces, with his dry sense of humor.
Richard touched more people than he realized and will truly be missed by all, but mostly his family.
Richard's funeral service and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Old Timer Restaurant, 155 Church St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019