Richard Morgan Jr.
1962 - 2020
Richard Morgan Jr., 58

Worcester - Richard J. Morgan Jr., 58, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6th 2020 in his home after being stricken ill.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dawn M. (Lambert) Morgan; his two children, Jeremy Morgan and his wife, Christina of Paxton and Holly Tull and her husband, Clay of Webster; 6 grandchildren, Christopher, Lily, Jeremy Jr., Taralina, Kodie and Dillon; a brother; two sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Richard was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard J. Morgan Sr. and Mary (Lazar) Morgan and graduated from South High School.

He was recently working as a contractor and enjoyed going to work every day with his son Jeremy, he previously worked for 17 years with Pioneer Oil as a service technician. Richard never found something that he did not enjoy collecting and he was also talented and crafted with his hands.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday. June 11 from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. COVID-19 social guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park 217 Richards Ave. Paxton (Please go directly to the cemetery). Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Morgan may be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive Suite #900 Arlington, VA 22202.

To share a memory of Mr. Morgan or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
