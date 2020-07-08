1/1
Richard "Mouse" Morrill
Richard "Mouse" Morrill, 66

Putnam, CT - Richard (Mouse) Morrill (66) of Putnam, CT, died unexpectedly on July 1, 2020, at UMASS, University Campus, Worcester, MA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 6:00 pm at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, CT, in the road course offices facility. The family requests all guests wear masks.

He leaves Cynthia, his wife of 40 years, and their son Alex (32). Mouse was the son of Grace (D'Elia) Morrill of Mesa, AZ, and Richard Given Morrill (deceased); brother to Elizabeth Morrill (deceased), and Patricia Morrill Tanzi of Seattle, WA.

Mouse worked 43 years as a truck driver for C.R. Tarr, Inc. In the last 15 of those years, he was Owner/Operator/Jack-of-All-Trades for the company.

He enjoyed his friends and memberships at The Knights of Columbus Club 2087 and Valley Springs Sportsmans Club (North Grosvenordale) as well as The Elks Lodge 574 (Putnam). Mouse loved to grill, float in the pool, travel, attend rock concerts, and car races, putter in the yard, and so much more.

Family and friends were everything to him. He worked at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in various capacities from the age of 12 (popcorn, mowing greens, then parking cars) until he and his friends infiltrated the Track Crew and made it theirs -for decades. (It looked more like fun than work.) Mouse loved everything about local, national, and international racing. He traveled with his son Alex and his friends to NASCAR races as often as possible.

He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the charity of your choice.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
