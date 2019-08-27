|
|
Richard E. "Dick" Morrison, 80
SUTTON - Richard E. "Dick" Morrison, 80, passed away at his home on August 26th 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn "Joyce" (Fletcher) Morrison; his daughter, Pamela Lavallee and her husband Scott of Cheshire, CT; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Lavallee and his fiancé Stephanie Crichton of Burriville, RI, Jessica Ostroskey and her husband Peter Ostroskey Jr. of Worcester, MA, Michael and Sarah Morrison of Manchester NH; 2 great-grandchildren, Brandon and Landon; Uncle and lifelong friend, Donald Trottier of Holden, MA and many cousins. He was predeceased by his son Richard P. Morrison in 2010.
Dick was the son of Arlene (Trottier) Morrison and was raised in Uxbridge. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School class of 1956. Dicked moved to Whitinsville where he and Joyce raised their family, and has been a resident of Sutton since 2012. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family as well as motorcycling, fishing, woodworking and creating amazing art work. Dick retired as Plant Manager of Pnuetek Inc. in Hudson, NH. His family would like to extend a special thank you to the and VNA Hospice for their support and guidance shown to Dick and his family over the course of his illness.
His funeral will be held on Sat. Aug. 31 from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Road with a Mass at 10 AM in St. Marys Church, 77 Mendon St. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery. Calling Hours at the funeral home are Fri. Aug. 30 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to: The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 731123. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit http:/www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019