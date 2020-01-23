|
|
Richard D. Myotte, 70
Auburn - Richard D. Myotte, 70, of Auburn, MA passed away on Tuesday,
January 21, 2020 at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of Worcester, MA.
He was was born in Worcester, MA and he attended Auburn High School. Mr. Myotte loved to play sports, as he was an active hockey player and he loved to play softball.
Mr. Myotte was in the Marine Corps for three years and he served his country in Vietnam.
After being in the Marine Corps, he was a truck driver for some small companies in the Worcester community prior to becoming a truck driver for Digital Equipment Corp. He retired after working 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann (DeCarolis) Myotte of 49 years; his two sons, James and his girlfriend, Julie Harris and Adam and his wife, Mary (O'Connor); six sisters, Joan, Patty, Kathy, Sandy, Diane and the late Mary Gillespie; three grandchildren, Benjamin Myotte, Ryan Myotte and the late Christopher Myotte; his late parents, Donald J. Myotte and Jeanne Theresa Bernier. He leaves a lot of loving family members from the Leominster area.
Mr. Myotte was a good husband, father and son. Everyone that knew him loved him. He had A strong passion for snowmobiling and he had a love for automobiles. He always had a new car or truck which he maintained very well.
Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be donated to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.
To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available
www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020