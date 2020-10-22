Richard C. Olney, 84Oxford - Richard C. Olney, 84, of Fort Hill Road, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma C. (Gamble) Olney of Oxford; his daughter, Lynne R. Martin and her husband Scott of Leesburg, VA; two sisters, Cynthia L. Olney and Susan F. Olney, both of Oxford; two grandchildren, Sean P. Martin and Grace O. Martin, both of Leesburg, VA; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph J. Olney of Oxford who died in 2018. He was born in Webster, son of the late Richard O. and Flora B. (Dumas) Olney, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1954.Mr. Olney owned and operated Oxford Airport for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. He also operated an aircraft refinishing service and was a private pilot. In addition, he owned and operated Olney Autobody and Gas Station in the center of Oxford, and owned Linco Satellite Company where he sold satellites for several years. Mr. Olney was a founding member of the Oxford Business Association and was a HAM radio operator since 1953.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Monday, October 26, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 585, Oxford, MA 01540.