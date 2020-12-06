1/1
Richard Olson
1931 - 2020
Richard C. (Dick) Olson

WEBSTER - Richard C. (Dick) Olson age 89 passed away Nov. 28, 2020. He was a devoted husband to the late Claudette (Welcome) Olson for 54 years until her death in 2012.

He was born in Worcester son of the late Clarence and Anna (Johnson) Olson. He attended Commerce High School then entered the US Army from 1948-1952 a veteran of the Korean War. He became a loyal member of the American Legion of Auburn for 50 years and was treasurer. Dick also coached Legion baseball and the Special Olympics for many years. Dick was also an avid bowler who had several perfect games. He loved all Boston Sports teams, but especially the Bruins. He also enjoyed watching Sunday Football games with his son, Ronnie. He enjoyed his visits to the Casino and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed Sunday dinners with his son Ronnie and his wife Brenda.

Dick is survived by his devoted son Ronal Olson and his wife Brenda, his devoted daughter Sheryl (Olson) DePiano and her fiancée Tom Morris. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren, Shawn, Tom, Taylor, Shannon and Nicholas Olson and his step-granddaughters Tara Lee and Jenna Cregg. Dick also leaves his brother Russell Olson and his wife Eleanor, sisters-in-law Claire Betton, Janice and Donna Welcome and brother-in-law Paul Welcome and his wife Maureen. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Dick is predeceased by sisters, Helen, Gladys, Evelyn, Shirley and Eleanor and brothers Albert and Donald. He will also be sadly missed by his many friends at the Webster Senior Center and Lisa (Cove) Deviney. Also special thanks to his dear friends Bill and Kelly Keefe. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the US Department of Veteran Affairs in his memory.

Services are private. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
