Richard Ovian, 79Worcester - Surrounded by his loving family, Richard (Dick) Ovian, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, after courageously battling a prolonged illness. He was frequently referred to as the "comeback kid" by all witnessing his intense fight to beat the odds and strong will to live.Born in Northbridge, MA, of Armenian immigrant refugees, Richard was a first-generation Armenian-American. He grew up in Worcester, MA, and graduated from Commerce High School in 1960, where he met the love of his life. An exceptional athlete and leader, Richard was captain of his high school varsity football and baseball teams and was also a member of the golf club. He received his Associate's Degree from Worcester Junior College.Richard moved from Worcester to Sutton, MA with his family in 1976, where he lived happily for 34 years. Originally a snowbird, Richard relocated permanently to Sunrise, FL in 2010 after retiring from Neles-Jamesbury, Inc., where he worked as a manufacturing manager for over 35 years.Known by family, friends, and acquaintances for his easy smile and sarcastic sense of humor, Richard's greatest joys in life were his wife, children, and grandchildren, golfing, traveling to tropical locations, New England sports teams, and the beach (especially Cape Cod). He also volunteered his time to coach his three daughters in Sutton's Lassie League Softball program.Richard was born in 1941 to Alyce (Palanjian) Miller of Worcester, MA, and the late Mooshek Ovian of Sutton, MA. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Marie E. (Martone) Ovian. Richard leaves behind three beloved daughters, Lori J. Natale and her husband Stephen of Charlton, MA, Lynne M. Wagner of Charlton, MA, and Lu-ann R. Wells of Worcester, MA as well as a sister, Sonia Curé of West Boylston, MA, and brother, Robert Ovian and his wife Susan of Holden, MA. He also leaves his grandchildren Robert Clark, Autumn Wells, Spencer and Josh Natale, Jacob and Haylee Wagner, and great-granddaughter, Mikayla.He married into a large, extended Italian family whom he loved dearly. He leaves his sisters-in-law Marilyn Kanerva and her husband Ronald of West Boylston, Sandra Penny and her husband Robert of Worcester, Debra Martone of Dudley, Barbara Martone of Worcester, and Mary Grace Martone of Worcester. He is predeceased by Anthony Martone, Ernest Martone, June and Dennis Leonard, John Martone, and Loretta and Accurzio Sclafani. Richard also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton, MA. Friends and relatives may greet the family immediately after the ceremony. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.