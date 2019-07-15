|
Richard R. Paquette, 64
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Richard R. Paquette, 64, of North Brookfield, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at UMass in Worcester after an illness. He was born on May 15, 1955, the son of the late Edmond and Eileen (Brodeur Vigneaux) Paquette.
He leaves his wife of 30 years, Debra (Papineau) Paquette; son Andrew and daughter Krista; brothers Norman (Carole) of Brookfield, James (Terri) of West Brookfield, Dennis of Worcester; sisters Laureen St. Hilaire (Mark) of Florida, Judy Towne (Kevin) of West Warren; In-Laws Robert and Ella Papineau of North Brookfield, Sandra and Gerard McNeil of New York, Marcia and Wesley Anderson of New Braintree; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by brothers Raymond (Val) of West Brookfield and Edmond of Alaska.
Richie was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and working in his yard. He especially loved spending time with his children and was so proud of their accomplishments. He was a long-time member of the Brookfields Lions Club and valued those friendships. He was a good man, hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield has been entrusted with arrangements.
pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019