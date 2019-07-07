|
Richard H. Paradis, 74
Sturbridge - Richard H. Paradis, 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at the home of his son David Paradis in Auburn.
He leaves his loving wife, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage this June, Adele R. (Ahern) Paradis.
He is survived by two children, Elizabeth (Paradis) Buffone and her husband Christopher, and David Paradis and his wife Nina; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Bethany and Sophia; his mother Constance (Marechal) Paradis; a sister Madeleine (Paradis) Wozniak and her husband Thomas, and one nephew, Kevin.
He was predeceased by his father Henry T. Paradis.
Richard was a devout Catholic who was whole-heartedly dedicated to The Divine Mercy. His faith and devotion to Jesus was key in his survival of 16 years while relentlessly battling cancer.
Calling hours at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, are Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm. The funeral will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11am at St. Roch's Catholic Church 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be at a future date.
Richards asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471. He also asks to keep your faith in God and Jesus Christ and to love your family and one another.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019